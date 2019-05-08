|
JONES, PAULA MOUNTS
Paula Mounts Jones, age 59, passed away at her home in St. Petersburg, Florida on April 3, 2019. Paula was born on October 6, 1959 to Bob and Dottie Mounts in Cherry Point, North Carolina.
She grew up in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Arlington High School and Ohio State University. The family relocated to Florida where Paula's career with Home Shopping Network lasted 23 years.
She is survived by her parents, Bob & Dottie Mounts of Gainesville and her two sisters, Marcia Mounts (Ron Irby) of Gainesville and Nancy (Scott MacDonald) of Orlando. She is also survived by her seven nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews. Surviving also are aunts, uncles and cousins. Her beloved cat, Peyton, survives and will now reside with the parents.
There will be a 'Celebration of Life' (Family only) to be held mid-May in Orlando, where all can share their love and stories of Paula.
If any would like to make a donation to an Animal Shelter or to any Pet Rescue, it would be a wonderful tribute to Paula.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2019