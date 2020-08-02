1/1
Pauline Ann (Grigas) Thompson
THOMPSON,
PAULINE ANN (GRIGAS)
Pauline Ann (Grigas) Thompson, age 99, went to the arms of her Lord on Saturday, July 25. She was born in Worcester, MA. Her parents, Adelaide Nanatovich and Michael Grigas, met in NH but both were from Lithuania and spoke no English. Pauline was the second of five children.
During WWII Pauline moved alone to Washington, D.C. She became an office worker in the newly opened Pentagon and that is where she met her future husband, Clarence H. (Tommy) Thompson. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2008. Pauline was a devoted wife and mother of two. She started attending college when her children were in junior high, and earned both a bachelor's and master's degrees in elementary education.
Pauline fulfilled a long-cherished dream in 1976, when she and her husband opened and operated The Lighthouse Christian Bookstore in New Bedford, MA. In 1988, they retired and moved to Gainesville, FL, where she lived until her death. Known for her sweetness, kindness and sense of humor, she had many interests, such as sewing, knitting, other needle arts, church work, contesting, and cruising, including six times around the world.
Pauline is survived by her daughter Barbara Thompson (Gainesville, FL), her son Kenneth Thompson (Freeport, ME), two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and two caregivers, Toshae Boatwright and Odinaka Osigwe. There will be a private burial service at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation to the March of Dimes. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. (352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milam Funeral and Cremation Services
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
