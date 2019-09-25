Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE LANGLOIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE L. LANGLOIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE L. LANGLOIS Obituary
LANGLOIS, PAULINE L.
Mrs. Pauline L. Langlois, a 40 year resident of Bronson, FL passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 95.
Born in Savannah, GA she came to Bronson, FL from Haverhill, MA. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston and was very active in many of the church activities. She was employed at Nationwide Insurance Company as a clerk for 15 years before retirement.
Mrs. Langlois is survived by her three sons, Bernard (Christine), Stephen (Debra), John (Patricia); one daughter, Mary (Fred) McAlary; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, FL with Father Wilson Colmenares officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery, Bronson, FL. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352) 528-3481.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now