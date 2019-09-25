|
|
LANGLOIS, PAULINE L.
Mrs. Pauline L. Langlois, a 40 year resident of Bronson, FL passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the E.T. York Hospice Care Center in Gainesville, FL. She was 95.
Born in Savannah, GA she came to Bronson, FL from Haverhill, MA. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston and was very active in many of the church activities. She was employed at Nationwide Insurance Company as a clerk for 15 years before retirement.
Mrs. Langlois is survived by her three sons, Bernard (Christine), Stephen (Debra), John (Patricia); one daughter, Mary (Fred) McAlary; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston, FL with Father Wilson Colmenares officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Rosemary Hill Cemetery, Bronson, FL. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352) 528-3481.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019