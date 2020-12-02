Or Copy this URL to Share

Pauline L. Phillips

Gainesville - Pauline L. Phillips, 82 of Gainesville, passed away November 30, 2020. She's a retired Supervisor at Bell South and a member of Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church, Gainesville, FL. Survived by her son, Caesar Turner; siblings, Johnnie Mae Williams, Deloris Roberts, Ruler Roberts Jr.; special niece and nephew, Reshay Cliffin and Kyler B. Childs; other relatives and friends.

Graveside Funeral Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, FL, Pastor Brent Waldon is Officiating. Viewing on Saturday 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne. Mask and Social Distancing To Be Observed. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store