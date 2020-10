Or Copy this URL to Share

Pearly Mae Perry Waugh

Mrs. Pearly Mae Perry Waugh, 84, Retired Administrative Assistant for MDCPS died October 4th at home. She is survived by: Husband: Creswell Waugh, Children: Cheryl Linda Waugh, Kenneth and Michael Waugh, and Crestina Waugh-Harvey.

Visitation was held Friday Oct. 9th, with a funeral on Saturday Oct. 10th.



