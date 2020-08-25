YOUNG, PEGGY JONESPeggy Jones Young 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at her home in Gainesville with her daughter Lois Bowman at her side. Peggy's wish was to remain in her home until her death if possible and her wish was granted. She lived in Gainesville for 74 years. Peggy was born in Scobey, Mississippi.Peggy was a waitress for many years in the Gainesville area she worked at Jerry's Restaurant, Frishces, and others in town. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Captain James Young of the City of Gainesville Fire and Rescue. Also, her son Kenneth Hardee of Tennessee. Her parents, her sister Margaret Gabb, and brotherConrad Jones.Peggy had three living children, Lois Bowman, Bobby Hardee, and Peggy Kay Trudeau.Peggy has three grandchildren, Kelly Rackleff, Erika Beaulieu, Zachary Trudeau. Two great - grandchildren; Abiligale Miller, Denver Beaulieu. Peggy also leaves behind her sister-in-law and brother-in-law blanche and James Havelock, and many nephews and nieces that loved their 'Aunt Peggy'.Peggy belonged to Westside Baptist Church and was a long-time member of Lake Forest Baptist Church. She loved her family and friends and always tried to see the best in people. She also was always ready to help others. Peggy will remain in all of our hearts forever.Visitation will be from 10:00am to 11:00am on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Milam Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a service at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL.(352) 376-5361