PERCY JASPER Sr.

PERCY JASPER Sr. Obituary
JASPER, SR., PERCY
Mr. Percy Jasper, Sr. age 77, passed away September 29th, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. Mr. Jasper was employed with MM Parish Construction Company as a Cement Finisher.
He is survived by his children; Anterio Jasper, Alachua, FL, Percy Jasper, Jr., St. Petersburg, FL, Veronica Jasper Sylvester (Cornell), Lynn Faircloth (Edwin), Teresa Strawder, Sheila Brown (William), all of Gainesville, FL, Beverly Legree, Ft. White, FL, siblings; Alphonso McCray (Pat), Derrick Washington (Cathy), Eva Strawder, Nellie Jasper Johnson, all of Gainesville, FL, Murphy Griffin, Edgar Jones (Patricia), Henry Jones (Phoebee), Susie Akins (Jesse), all of Alachua, FL, Samuel Washington, Rudolph 'Rick' Laster, Carl Griffin (Dorothy), Hattie Osgood, all of Archer, FL, Branda Washington Sellers, Smyrna, GA, twenty grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Percy will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple with Bishop Willie Q. Courtney officiating; burial will follow in St. Matthews Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Percy will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 2:00pm until the hour of Service.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. Percy, 15129 N.W. 134th Terrace, Alachua, FL at 2:00pm to form the Cortege.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
