|
|
GREGORY, PETER
June 12, 1960 -
October 1, 2019
Peter Gregory, passed away on October 1, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at their family home in Alachua after his battle with cancer. He is survived by his beloved daughter Jasmine Marie Gregory, mother Mary Gregory, sister Carol Gregory-Bregy and brother Paul Gregory.
Peter was born on June 12, 1960 in Canada and had lived in the Bahamas, Jamaica and Portugal before settling in Fort Lauderdale, FL at the age of 10. At the age of 18 he moved to Islamorada, FL; living there for almost 40 years. He spent most of his time out on the water with his dog Oreo, cleaning the ocean and sharing his witty sarcasm with all. Although he was a man of few words, his friends would describe him as a person of loyalty who desired a simple life with a kind heart. Peter will be missed by many and most of all by his daughter and furball son, Oreo.
In lieu of flowers, for anyone wanting to give, the family requests a memorial donation to be made in his memory to the Retirement Home for Horses, Inc. (www.millcreekfarm.org) P.O. Box 2100, Alachua, FL 32616.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019