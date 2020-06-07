POLSKI, PETER JOHN

Mr. Peter John Polski of Williston, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the E.T. York Care Center in Gainesville, Florida. He was 69. Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, he came to Williston two years ago from Alachua, Florida where he had lived for thirty years. Mr. Polski was employed at the University of Florida in the housing department for fifteen years. His hobbies were canoing, fishing and working but his top priority was his family.

Mr. Polski is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Patricia; daughter, Amanda; and sisters, Joann and Libby.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Knauff Funeral Home-Williston is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store