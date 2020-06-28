ZORY, PETER S.

Dr. Peter S. Zory, Professor Emeritus of The University of Florida, died on June 22, 2020. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on Oct. 9, 1936 to Peter S. Zory, Sr. and Julia Debraska. Peter attended Christian Brothers Academy and Syracuse University where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a degree in physics.

Dr. Zory then started graduate work at Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, PA. where he got his PhD in nuclear physics. In 1964, the field of laser research was growing rapidly. Peter joined Sperry Gyroscope Company where he was the first to demonstrate high power, single frequency operation of an argon ion laser. The culmination of this work was the delivery to the US Army Missile Command to be used as Missile tracking sources. As a result Peter was recognized for his advancements by National Geographic as the lead scientist using this innovative technology.

Dr. Zory joined IBM in Yorktown Heights, N.Y. in 1968 to develop novel lasers for optical information processing applications. In 1978, Dr. Zory joined a start-up company owned by Exxon called Optical Information Systems, in Elmsford, N.Y., where he built profitable systems based on semiconductor lasers and fiber optic communications subsystems. In 1986, Peter became the Manager of Laser Technology at the Electronics Laboratory of General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y. where he was responsible for all semiconductor laser activity.

In 1988, Dr. Zory accepted a position as full professor at the University of Florida to teach and continue semiconductor laser research. He concentrated his group on the technology and physics of quantum well lasers. He edited the groundbreaking book, Quantum Well Lasers, after inviting well known scientists and researchers to write individual chapters for which they had particular expertise. This book was used as a resource and reference in graduate classes nationwide.

Dr. Zory is a Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Optical Society of America (OSA). He was a recipient of an IEEE/LEOS (Photonics Society) Distinguished Lecturer Award for 1995/1996 and chaired or co-chaired many conferences.

He and his wife of 59 years, Barbara, travelled widely and loved every minute of it. Peter enjoyed tennis, golf, playing the piano, science fiction and a little poker game once a month.

Peter was predeceased by his son, Michael and sister Mary Jane. In addition to his wife, he leaves his son, Brian, daughter-in-law Rose (wife of Michael), grandson, Shannon and granddaughters, Sierra and Sasha.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Peter's name to the Unitarian Universal Fellowship, 4225 NW 34th St., Gainesville, FL 32605 or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606.

Due to Covid19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



