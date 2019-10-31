Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Unity Temple International Fellowship
2351 NE 200th Ave
Williston, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHELECIA ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHELECIA V. ROBINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHELECIA V. ROBINSON Obituary
ROBINSON, PHELECIA V.
Mrs. Phelecia V. Robinson, 63, of Ft. Lauderdale and a native of Williston, passed away on October 27, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Quanneise Findlay (Kirk) and two stepsons, Fredderick L. Robinson and Reginald L. Robinson.
Services for Mrs. Robinson will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10am, at Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave, Williston, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHELECIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -