ROBINSON, PHELECIA V.
Mrs. Phelecia V. Robinson, 63, of Ft. Lauderdale and a native of Williston, passed away on October 27, 2019.
She is survived by one daughter, Quanneise Findlay (Kirk) and two stepsons, Fredderick L. Robinson and Reginald L. Robinson.
Services for Mrs. Robinson will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10am, at Unity Temple International Fellowship, 2351 NE 200th Ave, Williston, Fl.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019