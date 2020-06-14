PHIL KAISER
Phil Kaiser was born on January 28, 1933 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the youngest of ten children.
He lost his parents at a young age and enlisted in the Marine Corps when he was seventeen years old. He was a combat veteran who saw action in the Korean War.
In 1954 he met and married Eva 'Sue' DeVoe and one year later their only son, Phillip, was born.
Phil worked for Copco Paper Company for thirty-six years. He and Sue moved to Florida when they retired and spend several years traveling in an R.V., exploring as far as Canada, Nova Scotia, and Alaska. They also took cruises to China and Panama.
Phil was proceeded in death by his parents, Margaret and Fritz Kaiser, two sisters; Mary and Sue, and five brothers; Paul, Henry, Bernard, Hugh and Joseph.
He has two living sisters, Maggie and Rita, one brother-in-law; Bob (Gretchen), and two sisters-in-law; Erma (Denny) and Ellen (Tim).
Phi is also survived by his son, Phillip, daughter-in-law; Pamela, five grandchildren; Angela, Carrie, Mystry, Shanti, and Rachel and their spouses; Jesse, Alan, Rezk and Steven. He has nine great-grandchildren; Devon, Araya, Nesta, Kaya, Paul, Ella, Idris, Nour and Everly. He also has several nieces and nephews.
Phil and his wife Sue were married for sixty-six years and were always a caring loving couple. Sue will miss him very much.
Phil died unexpectedly on June 5, 2020. His family will always be sorry they didn't get to say good-bye.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
June 13, 2020

The U.S. Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force Corpsmen, FMF Chaplains, and Associate Members of the E. T Brisson Detachment #063 of the Marine Corps League in Naples, Florida, hereby salute and recognize Phil Kaiser for serving God and his country by becoming a United States Marine. We honor his memory and valiant service to our Corps and our great Nation. Please accept our heartfelt sentiments as a token of our esteem and admiration of his LEsprit du Corps. Semper Fidelis.

Jack Fulmer (Adjutant Marine Corps League Naples, Florida)
Served In Military Together
