Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP DIUGUID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP DAVIS DIUGUID Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHILIP DAVIS DIUGUID Jr. Obituary
DIUGUID, PHILIP DAVIS JR.
Philip Davis Diuguid, Jr., also known as Davy and better known as 'Gator Dave', died suddenly in his home on 4/11/2019. Davy was a loving friend, husband, and son. (Who made sure you knew it.) Gator Dave was a die-hard Gator fan who had a big mouth but a bigger heart. Davy was a life long resident of Gainesville FL, born 5/16/1970. Davy is survived by his father, Philip Diuguid Sr.; his mother Sydney Smith and stepfather George Smith. His wife of 22 years Sheila Diuguid; children Alexis Diuguid and Jefferson Diuguid. Brothers and sisters-in-law Stephen (Brad) & Amy Diuguid; Christopher & Carol Diuguid; step-siblings Richard Ferrell; Mary Crosslin; brother-in-law Jeff Martin & three nieces; four nephews; one grandnephew; one grandniece; many other family members and countless friends. A celebration of his life for family and closest friends will be held at Napolitano's Restaurant Gainesville FL, Friday, 4/26/2019 at 3:00pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.