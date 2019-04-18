|
|
DIUGUID, PHILIP DAVIS JR.
Philip Davis Diuguid, Jr., also known as Davy and better known as 'Gator Dave', died suddenly in his home on 4/11/2019. Davy was a loving friend, husband, and son. (Who made sure you knew it.) Gator Dave was a die-hard Gator fan who had a big mouth but a bigger heart. Davy was a life long resident of Gainesville FL, born 5/16/1970. Davy is survived by his father, Philip Diuguid Sr.; his mother Sydney Smith and stepfather George Smith. His wife of 22 years Sheila Diuguid; children Alexis Diuguid and Jefferson Diuguid. Brothers and sisters-in-law Stephen (Brad) & Amy Diuguid; Christopher & Carol Diuguid; step-siblings Richard Ferrell; Mary Crosslin; brother-in-law Jeff Martin & three nieces; four nephews; one grandnephew; one grandniece; many other family members and countless friends. A celebration of his life for family and closest friends will be held at Napolitano's Restaurant Gainesville FL, Friday, 4/26/2019 at 3:00pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019