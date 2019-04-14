|
|
SPARKS, PHILIP O. 'PHIL'
Philip O. 'Phil' Sparks, RPh, died peacefully with family at his side on Saturday evening, March 30th, 2019. Age 80, he had been battling Pulmonary Fibrosis for nearly 4 years. Born in Gainesville, FL on September 8th, 1938 to Oliver & Maidee Sparks, he resided in Gainesville his entire life.
Phil attended Gainesville High School (Class of 1956), where he played cornet in the band, and met his wife to be, Tommielu Lambeth. Upon graduating from GHS, Phil became the first man in Gainesville to enlist in the U.S. Army under the 'new' Army Reserve Program. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1963. During his Army Reserve years, Phil attended the University of Florida, ultimately graduating with a Bachelor of Science - Pharmacy in 1962. Also while attending UF, he was a member of and Chaplain for the Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity.
Phil worked for Geigy Pharmaceuticals as a Sales Representative until March of 1966, when he was hired as a Pharmacist by Gresham's 13th Street Pharmacy. In his 26 years at Gresham's, Phil made a positive difference in the lives of countless people. His legacy as a compassionate and dedicated healthcare servant to so many Gainesville residents looms large to this day. Also during his tenure at Gresham's, he served on the Board of Directors for both the NE Florida Pharmacy Association, and later the Alachua County Pharmaceutical Association. It was on the latter board that Phil lobbied for and later submitted a resolution concerning the way prescription refills were handled in the State of Florida. In 1975, Phil's resolution was signed into law by the Florida Legislature, saving thousands of man-hours annually, and allowing Pharmacists to better serve their customers. Phil retired from the profession in 1995, but remained a Registered Pharmacist for years thereafter, reflecting the pride he felt in his profession.
Throughout the course of his life, his interests included photography, music, and financial investment strategies. Phil's mindfulness of those less fortunate and his willingness to lend a helping hand to others were eternal themes in his life.
Phil is survived by his loving wife of over 58 years, Tommielu L. Sparks, his sons Steve (Mitzi) Sparks and Frank (Kathleen) Sparks, four grandchildren, and one great grandson. Phil also had the best friends and caregivers that life could ever provide in Gary & Luann Blaskowski, and their daughters Blake and Zoe. Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Clinton W. Sparks.
A Memorial Service for Phil will be held on April 27th at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville, with a reception to follow at the same location. His family would request that in lieu of flowers, donations in Phil's honor be made to either Haven Hospice of Gainesville (4200 NW 90th Blvd, Gainesville, FL 32606) or the First Baptist Church of Gainesville (14105 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, Fl 32606).
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES- 311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2019