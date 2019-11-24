|
|
CADWALLADER, JR., PHILIP SAMUEL 'SAM'
Philip Samuel 'Sam' Cadwallader, Jr., age 90, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. Sam was born in Miami, FL on January 9, 1929 to Philip and Florence Cadwallader.
Following his service in the US Navy, he graduated from the University of Florida's School of Engineering. He went on to start his own consulting business, Cadwallader and Associates Consulting Engineers, retiring after 45 years. He enjoyed reading and was an avid golfer and former member of the Gainesville Golf and Country Club and a member of Meadowbrook Golf Club. Sam was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie C. Kahn; a brother, John O. Cadwallader.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dea; his children, Matthew Stephen (Jane) Cadwallader, Stephanie C (Dr. W. Henry) Barber, and Philip S. (Natalie) Cadwallader III; his grandchildren, Megan B. (Travis) Conner, Dr. W. Henry (Mandy) Barber V, Samuel (Katie) Barber, Kyle B. Cadwallader, Kristi B. Cadwallader. Alexander W. Kahn, Brooke F. Cadwallader, and Stephanie L. Cadwallader; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669 (352) 472-5361
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019