Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Newberry
22405 West Newberry Road
Newberry, FL 32669
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP CADWALLADER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP SAMUEL "SAM" CADWALLADER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PHILIP SAMUEL "SAM" CADWALLADER Jr. Obituary
CADWALLADER, JR., PHILIP SAMUEL 'SAM'
Philip Samuel 'Sam' Cadwallader, Jr., age 90, of Gainesville, FL passed away on Thursday November 21, 2019. Sam was born in Miami, FL on January 9, 1929 to Philip and Florence Cadwallader.
Following his service in the US Navy, he graduated from the University of Florida's School of Engineering. He went on to start his own consulting business, Cadwallader and Associates Consulting Engineers, retiring after 45 years. He enjoyed reading and was an avid golfer and former member of the Gainesville Golf and Country Club and a member of Meadowbrook Golf Club. Sam was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie C. Kahn; a brother, John O. Cadwallader.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dea; his children, Matthew Stephen (Jane) Cadwallader, Stephanie C (Dr. W. Henry) Barber, and Philip S. (Natalie) Cadwallader III; his grandchildren, Megan B. (Travis) Conner, Dr. W. Henry (Mandy) Barber V, Samuel (Katie) Barber, Kyle B. Cadwallader, Kristi B. Cadwallader. Alexander W. Kahn, Brooke F. Cadwallader, and Stephanie L. Cadwallader; and five great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Milam Funeral Home Chapel in Newberry. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 22405 West Newberry Road Newberry, FL 32669 (352) 472-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PHILIP's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -