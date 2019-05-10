|
BAKER, PHILLIP HARLAN
Phillip Harlan Baker left this life on Sunday May 5, 2019 at the age of 89. Mr. Baker was born in Conquest N.Y on 22 July 1929 to Charles Edward Baker and Thelma Louise Keller Baker.
Mr. Baker was the fifth child of nine and is survived by three sisters, Eunice, Martha and Leone. Phil married Dorothy Maria Komp Baker on Valentine's Day 1954. They had three children Robert Charles 'Butch' Baker (Anne), Karen Sue Chessa (Walter) and Amy Elizabeth Crease (Anthony); five grandchildren, Christopher Osteen, Anthony Crease, Melissa Crease, Crystal Chessa, Robert 'Robbie' Baker and four great grandchildren, Harper Crease, Robert 'Clay' Baker, Harlan Crease, Tristen Crease.
Dorothy left this life on February 9, 2013.
Phil married Carole Dunne on March 25, 2017. She was devoted to his care in his last days.
Phil worked in construction in the eastern United States after serving in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for Housman Steel Corp and Algenon-Blair Corp doing field supervision of high-rise construction until he retired in 1971 and moved to Gainesville, FL. Notable buildings Phil supervised the construction of are the Gainesville VA Hospital and the Charleston SC Navy Hospital. Phil continued to do construction in Gainesville and built several homes and several commercial buildings including the ARC building and the 13th Street Civitan Blood Bank.
Phil and Dorothy involved themselves in many charitable organizations while living in Gainesville most notably the Gainesville Civitan Club. The Civitan Club took on the project of the Civitan Regional Blood Bank in the late 1970s which has evolved into LifeSouth Blood Bank. Life South serves the blood product needs of North Florida, Georgia and Alabama. Phil has served as the Chairman of the Board of LifeSouth from its inception until his passing.
Phil and Dorothy were truly giving people and devoted themselves to the service of others. Phil was known for his work ethic and his immense physical strength in addition to his kind heart and good humor. He will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4000 NW 53rd Avenue, Gainesville, Florida.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 10 to May 11, 2019