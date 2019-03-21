|
Phillip "Phil" Patrick Carroll Jr. died on March 17, 2019, St. Patrick's Day, at 10:41 A.M. exactly 74 years to the day after he married his late wife Lillie Bernice Kelly Carroll of Gainesville who died in 1995. He died after a two-day downward physical spiral, and he was lucid until the end.
Phil was a native Floridian raised in Haines city. After graduating from the University of Florida College of Engineering in 1944, he enlisted in the Navy and served as Engineering Officer in USS Cony (DD-508). He then worked at Food Machinery Corporation in Lakeland developing food cropping machinery and then for Fosgates in Orlando building the first concertrated orange juice plant. As a DuPont Construction Division employee, he supervised the pipefitters building the Savannah River nuclear fuel plant. In 1955 he was transferred with DuPont to Wilmington, Delaware. He spent the rest of his career in engineering and management positions. He was a manager at the Mechanical Development Laboratory building one-of-a-kind machines primarily for the textile and shoe industry. He managed DuPont's Mechanical Consulting group. His last job was leading Engineering's Quality Assurance team, which consisted of over 300 engineers worldwide.
His best friends were the folks who worked for him and his neighbors. He and Bernice reveled in giving dinner parties at home. He always enjoyed a Manhattan before dinner. People describe him as a consummate Southern gentleman. Phil was known for his wit, wisdom and sense of humor. He was an avid card and poker player. His had a amazing workshop and enjoyed home projects and fixing Bernice's antiques. He and Marguerite spent many years seeing the world including Antartica, Africa, China, Pacific Islands, South America and Alaska. He was an avid Gator fan.
Phil is survived by their son Phillip "Flip" Patrick Carroll III of Bloomfield Hills, MI and grandson Phillip "Patrick" Carroll IV of Lakeland. Bernice and Phil's other child, Catherine Christine Carroll Smith died on June 6, 2017, but is survived by her husband Maurice Elmer Smith and daughter Sarah Christine Carroll Still and her husband Aaron Still. Phil was preceded in death by both of his siblings: Sr. Mary Michelle Carroll, Mother Superior in the Sisters of Mercy and Joanne Payne of Houston, TX. Phil's second wife, Marguerite Carroll preceded him in death on August 30, 2017 and is survived by her daughter Dyanne Hughes; son Neal Aker and wife Sharon Aker; and son Jim Aker and wife Debbie Aker. Marguerite's grandchildren are Logan Aker and wife Jennifer, Scott Aker, Keith Aker and wife Heather, and Kimberly Aker. Great-grandchildren are Stella, Nora and Maya.
Phil passed away with the same silver hair combed straight back that he gained in his 30's. He was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be missed dearly.
Phil's service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday March 23, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 505 Broome Street, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. A reception will immediately follow at the Osprey Village Senior Community Dining Room, Floor 1, 74 Osprey Village Drive, Amelia Island, FL 32034. A Graveside Service will take place on Monday, March 25,2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery 401 SE 21st Ave. Gainesville, FL. 32641
In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research, 110 E. 42nd Street, 16th Floor, NY, NY 10017.Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS 305 Atlantic Avenue Fernandia Beach, FL. (904) 261-3644
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019