Phillip Wayne Chance, Sr., 81, born July 23, 1937 in Chipley, FL to V. E. Chance and Bessie Cope Chance, slipped quietly into eternity on May 1, 2019. Western Electric brought him to Gainesville, FL in 1957, where he met and married Jackie Cason.
They began their family in 1958 with a daughter, Dana Chance Hannon, of Macon Ga.; followed by a daughter, Lori Allison Chance (deceased); a son, Phillip Wayne Chance, Jr., and a son, Jason Wade Chance (Kristina) of Perry, GA.
Wayne began a successful career as a Professional Land Surveyor in 1963; a profession he dearly loved.
His last years brought him much joy from his grandchildren, Tyler Little, Jayden Chance, Cason Chance (Jason and Kristina Chance; Nicholas Hannon and Tabitha Hannon (John and Dana Hannon); and, Kimberly Potter of Texas, and Austin Piver-Chance, of Largo, FL (Phil Chance).
Final services were held by the family at North Central Baptist Church on May 6, 2019.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 23 to June 24, 2019
