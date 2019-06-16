|
BEERS, PHYLLIS J.
Phyllis J. Beers of Gainesville, Florida born September 2, 1922 was 96 when she passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was the second daughter of Raymond and Martha Earing of Peoria, Illinois and was the last survivor of her birth family.
Upon her graduation from high school with a diploma in business and clerical studies her whole family moved to Long Beach, California. There she worked at the shipyard business office rising to secretary to the manager before meeting her soon to be husband, an Army Air Corps pilot Charles J. Beers while on a date with one of his friends. Three weeks later they had to be schooled not to run off to Vegas to get married. Six weeks after that they were married in her parents' church.
After stints around the country at Army bases, the couple nested in married student housing at UCLA to start their family of three children. Phyllis was an attentive and enthusiastic wife, mother, homemaker, volunteer, churchwoman, bridge player and Veterans' auxiliary member in Southern California, North Carolina, Florida, then back to California as her husband pursued his career in the aerospace industry.
In the 1970's with their children in college, Phyllis rejoined the workforce. She worked in clerical jobs until her mid-sixties when she and her husband both retired to start almost three decades of retirement together.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 68 years and is survived by her three children, David Charles Beers (Marri) of Winter Springs FL; Jeanne Beers Blumenthal (Kenneth) of Valparaiso, IN and Thomas Raymond Beers (Betsy) of Gainesville, FL and six grandchildren all of whom will miss her smiling face and loving, sweet personality. Her memory will be a blessing to all who knew her.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 16 to June 17, 2019