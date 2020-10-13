Phyllis Lee Kaiser Mercer
Phyllis Lee Kaiser Mercer ("PKMom"), Michigan native and Florida transplant, passed peacefully at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, Fl. on Sep. 14th, 2020. She was 87.
She was born in Wyandotte, MI. on Dec. 25th, 1932, eldest daughter of Wilhelm Henrick Kaiser and Helen Phyllis Lewandowski. She is survived by her younger sister, Patricia Kaiser Valerius, her two sons, Roy William Mercer (Marie) and Jeff Carl Mercer (Jen), her granddaughter, Sylvia Denali Mercer and her extended family throughout Michigan and beyond.
A self-proclaimed Wild Wacky Wonderful Woman, Phyllis was a strong, unique and extremely creative spirit, whether she was working as a secretary at the Pentagon, volunteering for local charities or working at the University of Florida Division of Housing, from where she retired. While in her 60's, Phyllis completed her long-term goal of getting a college degree, graduating from Santa Fe Community College with an AA in Art History.
Her love of art and art appreciation was a constant in her life, along with her love of animals and especially butterflies. Butterflies were a frequent subject in her artwork, both for their color and for their symbolism; whether serious or whimsical they were ever present. It is fitting that as she leaves the cocoon of this life, she join the butterflies she so loved.
Phyllis will be interred in The Butterfly Garden at Michigan Memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the University of Florida Butterfly Rainforest (floridamuseum.ufl.edu/support/inspired-giving/cbs-butterfly-rainforest-endowment/
) or the World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org
).