BULLEN, PIERCE KENDALL
Pierce Kendall Bullen, 85, formerly of Gainesville, died peacefully on May 4, 2020, at Springmoor Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC, surrounded by those of his family not prevented from coming by Covid-19. Mr. Bullen, an international economist, was a career American diplomat in the Foreign Service of the Department of State in Washington, DC.
In 1948, the Bullen family moved to Gainesville. His father, Ripley Bullen, an archeologist who was Curator of Social Sciences at the Florida State Museum, directed digs in the Caribbean and Florida, including the Crystal River Indian site. Pierce Bullen's mother Adelaide, an anthropologist, worked with her husband on his digs, and was associated with the museum for many years. Mr. Bullen was predeceased by his parents; his brother Dana and his sister-in-law Joyce; his mother's second husband, Kenneth S. Bullen (another Bullen, but not related); and both first cousins.
Pierce Bullen, a Phi Beta Kappa, earned his Bachelor's, with High Honors, and his Master's, both in political science, from the University of Florida. He also studied in Switzerland; and in the State Department he took a course in advanced economics, equivalent to a postgraduate degree without the thesis.
After joining the Foreign Service in 1958, Mr. Bullen, who spoke French, Spanish, and Arabic fluently, served in Lebanon; Saudi Arabia; Egypt; Morocco; Burkino Faso, where he was Deputy Chief of Mission; Venezuela; and Spain; in both latter countries he was Economic Counselor. While in Caracas, Mr. Bullen was the president of the school board of an American elementary and high school.
His assignments in Washington included being, at various times, Director of Arab Language Broadcasts at the Voice of America; U.S. representative to various negotiations with other countries on energy issues; and lead economics professor at the War College at Fort McNair, where he also taught international relations and U.S. political and governmental systems. The various War Colleges prepare promising mid-level military officers to become generals by broadening their knowledge.
Mr. Bullen was known for his calm and reasoned approach to his work, his extensive knowledge, and his ability to explain complex economic concepts. His colleagues appreciated his friendliness, cooperative attitude, and dry wit.
He greatly enjoyed getting to know the people of the countries in which he served. About his 37 years in the Foreign Service, Mr. Bullen said, 'What an absorbing, deeply satisfying career I had, working on issues vital to our country and striving for the goal we all hope for, peace in the world.' He wanted to be remembered as a man of peace.
After retiring in 1995, Mr. Bullen taught economics at Georgetown University's Continuing Education Department in Washington, DC; ran his real estate rental business; and continued to travel overseas. His interests also included current events, music, bridge, and reading extensively about all aspects of the world.
Above all, Pierce Bullen was a devoted husband who gave his wife 65 years of the greatest happiness, and a most loving and involved father who led by example and became his children's close adult friend as the years passed. The Bullens were married in Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. He met the last three years of his life, when he was extremely ill, with patience and with the same graces he showed all his life.
He is survived by his wife, Helene Fernandez Bullen and by their children: Grace (Raleigh), Peter (Dublin, Ireland), Philip (Cincinnati), and Kendall (Silver Spring, Maryland); by their spouses - Margie Sved, MD; Aingeal O'Donoghue; Mary Jane Bullen, RN; and Jack Frost; and by the Bullen's beloved grandchildren - Sara, Eliana, Zachary, Fionnula, and Elyse.
Because of Covid-19, a private funeral service was held at the graveside of the family plot in Rock Creek Cemetery, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (tax exemption number 13-4141945).