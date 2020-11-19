1/1
Pleamon Albert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pleamon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pleamon Albert
Age 84, Son of the late Fred & Sarah Hamilton-Albert, Retired Roofer & US Army Veteran, was taken by the Angels from his earthly home on November 14, 2020 at his residence following a lingering illness.
Mr. Albert was a Partner of PASSAGE Family Church.
The Graveside Service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Oddfellow Cemetery (Starke, Florida) with his Pastor, Pastor George Dix Jr., delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Albert will be viewed on Friday 2:00-7:00PM at the Funeral Home - And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.
Loving Memories will remain with his Wife – Flossie Sheppard-Albert of Gainesville, FL; Daughters - Georgie, Gloria and Cathy of Gainesville, FL and Carolyn of Jacksonville, FL; 14 Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren; Sister – Ruby Fisher of Gainesville, FL; Sisters-In-Law – Melba Thomas, Cassandra Sheppard, Veronica Sheppard of Gainesville, FL and Lula Sheppard of Quitman, GA; Brothers-In-Law – Ernest Sheppard, Robert Sheppard and London Sheppard of Gainesville, FL and Robin Sheppard of Dixie, GA; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved