Pleamon Albert

Age 84, Son of the late Fred & Sarah Hamilton-Albert, Retired Roofer & US Army Veteran, was taken by the Angels from his earthly home on November 14, 2020 at his residence following a lingering illness.

Mr. Albert was a Partner of PASSAGE Family Church.

The Graveside Service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Oddfellow Cemetery (Starke, Florida) with his Pastor, Pastor George Dix Jr., delivering Words of Comfort. Mr. Albert will be viewed on Friday 2:00-7:00PM at the Funeral Home - And on Saturday at the Cemetery with the Processional.

Loving Memories will remain with his Wife – Flossie Sheppard-Albert of Gainesville, FL; Daughters - Georgie, Gloria and Cathy of Gainesville, FL and Carolyn of Jacksonville, FL; 14 Grandchildren; Great Grandchildren; Sister – Ruby Fisher of Gainesville, FL; Sisters-In-Law – Melba Thomas, Cassandra Sheppard, Veronica Sheppard of Gainesville, FL and Lula Sheppard of Quitman, GA; Brothers-In-Law – Ernest Sheppard, Robert Sheppard and London Sheppard of Gainesville, FL and Robin Sheppard of Dixie, GA; Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.

Arrangements Entrusted To

DUNCAN BROTHERS' FUNERAL HOME

428 NW 8th Street

Gainesville, Florida



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store