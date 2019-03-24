|
NORTON, POLLY JEWEL 'GRAMS' NORMAN
Polly Jewel 'Grams' Norman Norton completed her journey on earth on March 20, 2019, in the loving care of Haven Hospice nurses and staff. She was born on June 14, 1937 in Munford Alabama. Polly moved to Gainesville in 1976 where she was a hairdresser and then later retired from Florida Farm Bureau Insurance.
She is preceded in death by her mother Lela Lackey, father Henry Norman, her husband and friend of forty years, Billy Norton and her brother Bobby Gene Norman.
Polly was very proud of her family and is survived by her daughters Debbie Lentz (Joe) and Lisa Butler (Bridget). Grandsons Justin Lentz and Beau Lentz, three great grandchildren (who were the light of her life) Sarah Jewel, Ian Joseph and Ollie III. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy Dean Norman, wonderful sister in law Sue Norman, sister Lois Norman Thomas and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Very special friends Carmen Rivera and Leah Hawkins. Her Phase Ten card playing friends Fran, Linda and Sophia. She also enjoyed meeting once a month for lunch with the 'Retired Ladies of Farm Bureau'.
Polly was a gracious warrior until she was called to be with the Lord.
A celebration of Polly's life will be held in June at Crescent Beach - the place she loved to visit. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations, in her name, to E.T. York Haven Hospice Center, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606 or the Gainesville Humane Society, 4205 NW 6th St, Gainesville, FL 32609. Please visit her memorial page at
