TEELE, POLLY MARIE

Polly Marie Teele, 81, of Gainesville died on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Plantation Oaks.

Polly Marie was born on May 7, 1939, in Americus, Georgia, daughter of the late Cicero (Kick) Long and Mary Catherine (Shy) Long.

She retired from the University of Florida as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist. Polly Marie loved any time spent with her family. She enjoyed gospel music, dancing, crocheting and puzzles. She was married to John Calvin Teele on May 27, 1956 in Americus, Georgia.She is survived by their three children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren: Rose Marie Storch (Ed), Chris Teele (Karen), John Teele (Kim), Kimberly Maynord (Edwin), Brandon Storch (Jennifer), Brittany Teele Coward, Zack Teele (Anna), John Teele (Shauna), Brooke Courson (Tyler). She is also survived by Pat and Cathy Bock and Judy Everett, as well as many nieces and nephews.Viewing and visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at Wesley United Methodist Church. Memorial service will take place on Wednesday, June 17th at 11:30 am at Wesley United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Vitas Hospice or Wesley United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.



