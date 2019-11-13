|
|
MARTIN, PORTIA BECK
Portia Beck Martin, 69 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Gainesville, FL after an extended illness. Portia was born in Gainesville on October 1, 1950 to Floyd Beck and Lucy Lee Beckham Beck She graduated from Hawthorne High School and was a former florist for Crevasse's Florist. Mrs. Martin was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed fishing and caring for her family.
Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her loving husband Lonnie M. Martin. She is survived by her daughters Karen Martin and Tricia Martin, her sister Nellie Beck Widener, grandchildren Kimber Turbeville and Hallie Martin, and her great granddaughters Kaleigh Blythe and Lonie Mae Blythe.
Services will be held privately and in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd. Gainesville, FL 32606. Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, 311 S. Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601.
(352) 376-5361.
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019