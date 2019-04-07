|
|
ASHODIAN, PRANA
Prana 'Alex' Ashodian, age 39 of Jonesville, FL, passed away in France on March 17, 2019. Prana was born in Belmont, MA on June 7, 1979 to Ralph Ashodian and Pamela Olcott.
Sensei 'Alex' taught the arts of self-defense for 20 years at the Purple Dragon School. He was also a licensed Yoga teacher and Thai Massage practitioner. Growing up in Gainesville and Newberry, he loved nature, woods, and vacationing at beaches. He shared so much of his passions with others and loved teaching.
He was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his mother, Pamela, his sister, Rachel Roffman, and his former wife, Amber Rose Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be on April 11, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM at ElderCare of Alachua County/ Senior Recreational Center 5701 NW 34th Blvd. Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers donations in his honor may be made to , .
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES,311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019