Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Resources
More Obituaries for PRANA ASHODIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PRANA ASHODIAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PRANA ASHODIAN Obituary
ASHODIAN, PRANA
Prana 'Alex' Ashodian, age 39 of Jonesville, FL, passed away in France on March 17, 2019. Prana was born in Belmont, MA on June 7, 1979 to Ralph Ashodian and Pamela Olcott.
Sensei 'Alex' taught the arts of self-defense for 20 years at the Purple Dragon School. He was also a licensed Yoga teacher and Thai Massage practitioner. Growing up in Gainesville and Newberry, he loved nature, woods, and vacationing at beaches. He shared so much of his passions with others and loved teaching.
He was preceded in death by his father, and is survived by his mother, Pamela, his sister, Rachel Roffman, and his former wife, Amber Rose Wilson.
A Celebration of Life will be on April 11, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 PM at ElderCare of Alachua County/ Senior Recreational Center 5701 NW 34th Blvd. Gainesville, FL. In lieu of flowers donations in his honor may be made to , .
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES,311 South Main Street, Gainesville, FL.
(352) 376-5361
www.milamfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now