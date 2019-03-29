Home

Priscilla B. Fernandes

Priscilla B. Fernandes Obituary
FERNANDES,
PRISCILLA B., 65
Priscilla B. Fernandes, age sixty five (65) passed away on March 25th at Haven Hospice. She was born in Gainesville, FL on July 27, 1953 to Phillip and Faye Barton. Priscilla Fernandes was an exceptional mother, wife and grandparent always completely dedicated to her family. We will all miss her very much.
Priscilla Fernandes is survived by her husband Gary Fernandes, Sr., her two sons: Gary (Jessalyn) Fernandes, Jr., Matthew Fernandes, and one grandson, Gary Fernandes Ill, all of Gainesville. She is also survived ay her father, Phillip Barton, and three sisters: Mary Ann Barton, Lynne Barton, all of Gainesville, and Terri Barton of Alpharetta, GA.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Hospitality Homes In Boston, Massachusetts, P.O. Box 15265, Boston, MA 02215. Ph 888.595.4678.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019
