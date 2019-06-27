Home

QUEENIE MAE MYERS

QUEENIE MAE MYERS Obituary
MYERS, QUEENIE MAE
Mrs. Queenie Mae Myers, age 88, descendant of the Rosewood family passed away June 23, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Valdosta, Georgia. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness, and retired from Tacachale as a Human Service Worker after serving thirty years. She was preceded in death by children Bobby, Monroe, George Monroe and Joyce Monroe.
She is survived by her children; Addison Brown (Adrianne), Rufus Brown (Jeinenette), Gloria Billings, all of Orlando, FL, Harvie Brown, Virginia Beach, VA, Johnny Brown, Phoenix, AZ, Mary Foster (Edward) Windsor, FL, Rose Mary Monroe, Valdosta, GA, twenty-four grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for Mrs. Myers will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Chestnut Memorial Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:30am.
