BRAUN, R. KENNETH
Dr. R. Kenneth Braun, a retired Veterinarian, who spent most of his career at The University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine, passed away on May 17, 2019.
Dr. Braun was born in 1935 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey to Fred and Marian Braun. His early life was spent in Pattenburg, New Jersey, where he completed high school, owned a dairy farm and played semi-professional football for the Newark Bears. After suffering a football injury, he decided to pursue educational opportuni-ties at Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York. He received his Bachelor's degree in 1961 and his DVM in 1965. For the next 13 years, he belonged to the faculty of Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine. During this time, he also took sabbatical leave for a Master's Degree in Veterinary Medicine at the University of California at Davis.
In 1978, he accepted a position as a Professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Florida which was in construction. He was chief of staff at the large animal teaching hospital, was heavily involved with research, student interaction with large animals, and led seminars across the country and five other continents during his tenure at UF. He was given numerous awards, including an exclusive international prize for excellence and merit. He last served the Veterinary College in the roll of Professor Emeritus.
He was predeceased by his parents, Marian and Fred Braun, Harlene Freeman Braun and Doris Orlowski.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Elizabeth Braun; daughter, Gail L. Piazza (Doug); sons, Jeffrey D. Braun (Nancy), Mark A. Braun (Cristy), Christopher K. Braun (Amy), Scott F. Braun (Shelly); and 10 Grandchildren.
A celebration of life and reception will be held at a later date and information will be published in the Gainesville Sun. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 8830 Cameron Street #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2019