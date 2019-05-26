|
BRAUN, DR. R. KENNETH
Dr. R. Kenneth Braun, a retired Veterinarian who spent most of his career at The University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine passed away on May 17, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, June 7th at 11 AM at the Baughman Center (982 Museum Road, Gainesville, FL). All are invited to join the family for a reception at Napolatano's Restaurant, 606 NW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL, 32607, following the services.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019