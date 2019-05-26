Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
Resources
More Obituaries for R. BRAUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. R. KENNETH BRAUN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DR. R. KENNETH BRAUN Obituary
BRAUN, DR. R. KENNETH
Dr. R. Kenneth Braun, a retired Veterinarian who spent most of his career at The University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine passed away on May 17, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Service will be Friday, June 7th at 11 AM at the Baughman Center (982 Museum Road, Gainesville, FL). All are invited to join the family for a reception at Napolatano's Restaurant, 606 NW 75th Street, Gainesville, FL, 32607, following the services.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025. Please leave words of comfort for the family at
www.gatewayforestlawn.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now