COTT JR.,
DR. RAFAEL ALBERTO
April 04, 1965 ~
March 02, 2020
Rafael Alberto Cott Jr. MD passed away on March 2nd, 2020. Ralph leaves behind his wife, Ivette and two daughters, Sarah and Jennifer, which he prioritized and loved deeply.
As a physician, Dr. Cott specialized in Internal Medicine and Geriatrics and has provided care and touched the lives of thousands of elderly patients.
As a philanthropist, Dr. Cott started the annual Ride to Remember bicycling benefit in 2007 to give back and provide needed support to Alzheimer's patients and their families in the community through Al'z Place.
Due to these continuous efforts, he received North Florida Regional Medical Center's Frist Humanitarian Award in 2013 for his continuous efforts supporting care for Alzheimer's patients in Gainesville.
He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, patients, and the surrounding community.
There will be a celebration of life service held on Friday, March 6th, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 PM. at the Plantation Hall in the Haile Village Center- 5100 SW 91st Terrace, Gainesville, FL 32608. Any and all are welcome to attend.
We would appreciate any donations or expressions of sympathies to go towards Al'z Place c/o ElderCare of Alachua County- 1610 NW 23rd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32605 or to Haven Hospice- 4200 NW 90th Blvd, 32606 or at www.beyourhaven.org.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020