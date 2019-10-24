|
OSTEEN, RALPH EUGENE
Ralph Eugene Osteen, 77, of High Springs passed away October 22, 2019.
Mr. Osteen was born August 18, 1942 to the late Orlando and Euralee Osteen in High Springs, Florida, where he was a lifelong resident. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, retired as a Firefighter from the City of Gainesville Fire Department, and was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, traveling, and watching ball games.
Mr. Osteen is survived by his wife of over 53 years Donna Slaughter Osteen, a son Jason Osteen of Glennville, GA, his brothers Wendell Osteen (Suzanne) of High Springs, FL and Larry Osteen (Cynthia) of High Springs, FL, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Funeral services for Mr. Osteen will be held 11:00 AM Saturday October 26, 2019 at the Mt. Horeb Baptist Church outside of High Springs, with Rev. James West officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church Friday evening from 6 - 8 PM.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019