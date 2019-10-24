Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rick Gooding Funeral Home
1301 N. Young Blvd.
Chiefland, FL 32626
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
High Springs, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Horeb Baptist Church
High Springs, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RALPH OSTEEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RALPH EUGENE OSTEEN


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RALPH EUGENE OSTEEN Obituary
OSTEEN, RALPH EUGENE
Ralph Eugene Osteen, 77, of High Springs passed away October 22, 2019.
Mr. Osteen was born August 18, 1942 to the late Orlando and Euralee Osteen in High Springs, Florida, where he was a lifelong resident. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, retired as a Firefighter from the City of Gainesville Fire Department, and was a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, traveling, and watching ball games.
Mr. Osteen is survived by his wife of over 53 years Donna Slaughter Osteen, a son Jason Osteen of Glennville, GA, his brothers Wendell Osteen (Suzanne) of High Springs, FL and Larry Osteen (Cynthia) of High Springs, FL, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Funeral services for Mr. Osteen will be held 11:00 AM Saturday October 26, 2019 at the Mt. Horeb Baptist Church outside of High Springs, with Rev. James West officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Horeb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church Friday evening from 6 - 8 PM.
Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RALPH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now