JONES, SR., RALPH
The Life of Ralph Jones Sr., 96, of Cross City, Florida will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at The Historical Society Center (County Rd 55 Old Town, Florida) and viewing will be held one hour prior to the celebration at the Historical Center. Mr. Ralph Jr. smile, laughter and memories will reside in The Hearts of His Six children: Joyce Jones, Ralph Jones, Ethel Mae Jones, Curtis Davis, Karl Jones and Kay Henderson, four sisters: Amanda Washington, Eartha Brooks, Idella Williams, and Coreatha Harrison, two brothers: Marcellus Dawson and James Harrison Glen, one daughter in law: Georgia Mae Jones and twenty-Seven grandchildren. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608). Floral Arrangements will be accepted at the Mortuary on Friday, December 20, 2019 between the hours of 9am-4pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019