SCOTT,
RALPH RANDOLPH, 65
'Fire Ball'
Ralph R. Scott departed this life On August 20, 2019. A Putnam Hall native, he later moved to Gainesville and is a retired truck driver. He's survived by 3 sisters, Evelyn Eubanks, Interlachen, FL, Reatha M. Caldwell (Wayne), Gainesville, FL, Annette Brathwaite, Virginia Beach, VA; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Abilene Missionary Baptist Church, Putnam Hall, FL, Rev. Frankiel L. McClendon is Pastor & Presider, Rev. Charles P. Eubanks is eulogist. Burial will be in Abilene Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after the eulogy. Family will meet at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019