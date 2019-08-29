Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home
21400 SE Hawthorne Rd
Hawthorne, FL 32640
(352) 481-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph R. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph R. Scott Obituary
SCOTT,
RALPH RANDOLPH, 65
'Fire Ball'
Ralph R. Scott departed this life On August 20, 2019. A Putnam Hall native, he later moved to Gainesville and is a retired truck driver. He's survived by 3 sisters, Evelyn Eubanks, Interlachen, FL, Reatha M. Caldwell (Wayne), Gainesville, FL, Annette Brathwaite, Virginia Beach, VA; and other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Abilene Missionary Baptist Church, Putnam Hall, FL, Rev. Frankiel L. McClendon is Pastor & Presider, Rev. Charles P. Eubanks is eulogist. Burial will be in Abilene Cemetery. Viewing on Friday at Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home of Hawthorne 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday at the church 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. No viewing after the eulogy. Family will meet at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF HAWTHORNE www.pinkney-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now