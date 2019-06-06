|
THOMAS, RAMONA LEE
Ramona Lee Thomas, 63, lifelong resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in the Shands Hospital, following a long illness.
Ramona was born in Gainesville on April 22, 1956. She loved everyone she met, especially her family. She enjoyed going out to eat, and her family will remember her as an angel on earth.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ethel Thomas; sisters, Cathy Thomas and Ginny Sapp; brothers, Danny Thomas and Mike Thomas; nieces, Ashley, Krissy and Jennifer; nephews, Craig, Brian, Jr. and Chris; great nieces, Jordan, Hailey and Savannah; great nephews, Cameron and Cayden; and a great-great niece, Aubree, along with a host of cousins, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., in the New Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Lacrosse, with Elder Jimmy Thornton, officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral, beginning at 10:00 A.M. Please visit her memorial page at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019