AVERY, RANDAL LUTHER
Randal Luther Avery, age 83, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on June 10, 2019 at the VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit in Lecanto, FL.
Randal was born on January 12, 1936 in Miami, FL. He graduated from Suwannee High School in 1954. After graduation, he served four years in the United States Coast Guard, achieving the rank of Gunner's Mate 1st Class.
Following his military service, Randal moved to Gainesville and began working for the United States Post Office. He retired from the postal service, having served the last 10 years as the Postmaster of Old Town, FL.
On January 2, 1960, he married Katherine Marlene Sutton. They were married for over 57 years until her death in August, 2017. He also worked 23 years as a football official for the Florida High School Activities Association.
He enjoyed watching Gator sports, spending time with his family and fishing in the Gulf from his river home in Suwannee, FL.
He was predeceased by his father Leon Avery, mother Oleta Avery and wife, Marlene.
He is survived by his daughter Denise (Dan) Mesa of Gainesville, son Todd (Valerie) Avery of Citrus Springs, FL, sister Teresa (Tommy) Finch of Jacksonville, brothers Ray (Sherry) Avery of Middleburg, FL and Gary (Janet) Avery of McAlpin, FL and grandchildren Stephanie Mesa, Hillary Mesa, Chloe Mesa, Madison Avery and Joseph Harp.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Forest Meadows Central Cemetery, 4100 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606 with a reception to follow at the Chapel in the Meadows. Services are in the care of FOREST MEADOWS FUNERAL HOME, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609, 352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 12 to June 13, 2019