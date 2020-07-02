WILLIAMS, RAY B.

Mrs. Ray B. Williams age 78 passed away June 27, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Mrs. Williams was a member of Springhill Missionary Baptist Church and was employed with the City of Gainesville as an Environmental Service Technician.

Mrs. Williams is survived by her siblings, William Bailey, Ft. Myers, FL, Rosa Bailey, Pearson, GA, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Williams will be held 11:00am, Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Rev. Adrian Taylor, Eulogist; burial will follow immediately following the Service. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc. 18 N.W. 8th Avenue.

Mrs. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Friday at the home of Mrs. Williams, 1045 S.E. 19th Terrace, Gainesville, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.

We are still observing the mandated order of face coverings and social distancing. The Funeral Home Staff will have hand sanitizer available for your use during the Service.

