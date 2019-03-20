|
MULLINS, RAY
Ray was born on September 19, 1938 in Scott County, Virginia and went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2019.
He served in the Army from October 1961 and was honorably discharged on September 10, 1967. He then moved to Florida where he lived out the remainder of his life with his wife of 40 years, Joyce Mullins.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, his son Allen Mullins and his wife Sherry, his daughter Pam Southerland and her husband Bruce, three grandsons and six great-granddaughters.
A viewing will be held at Summit Baptist Church, 210 NE Santa Fe Blvd, High Springs, FL on Thursday, March 21, 2019 form 6-8p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019. Burial will follow the funeral at Forest Grove Baptist Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019