SCHMIDT, RAY
Ray Schmidt passed away February 3, 2020 in Lakeland, Florida after a long battle with cancer.
He was born January 26, 1934 in Tarboro, NC with his twin brother Roland, who passed away in 2000. He was raised in Richmond, VA and moved to Florida in 1958. He met and married his wife Lois (Walsh) Schmidt in Melbourne, in 1964. After living in Melbourne and Homestead, he moved his family to Gainesville in 1977. He owned several companies in the Automobile business in Gainesville, Jacksonville and Ocala. He was also involved in Real Estate Development in the same cities.
He was preceded in death by his mother, and father Melvin & Bertha Schmidt (Melbourne), his three brothers Roland, Carl and Melvin Jr. (Melbourne), and his sister Jacqueline Huband (Jacksonville). He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lois, his children, Teri Davis (Don Scharf) of Murfreesboro, TN, Liza Davis (James Isaac) of Cary NC, John Schmidt (Penny) of Jacksonville, FL, Hoyt Schmidt (Amy) of Ft Lauderdale, FL, and Kerry Chapman (Steve) of Lakeland, FL, grandchildren, Alexandra, Sydney, Ryan, Sarah, Michael, Kyle, Andrew and Savannah.
Ray loved spending time with his family, and friends.
No formal service will be held. However, the family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 29th between 2pm and 5pm at:
Hilton University of Florida
Conference Center
1714 SW 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32607
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020