DANIELS, SR., RAYFIELD
Reverend Rayfield Daniels, Sr., peacefully passed away on June 27, 2019 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center surrounded by his family and friends. Rev. Daniels was born and raised in Blakely, Georgia to George 'Doc' Daniels and Mamie Daniels on May 12, 1932. He was the Pastor of East Newport Baptist Church in Gainesville FL for sixteen years, a member of the legendary Golden Aires Gospel Group, and a skilled professional mason.
He is survived by his partner-in-life, Mary Nelson, his children; Rayfield Daniels, Jr, Rayfield Daniels, Orlando, FL, Gerald Stuckey, Gainesville, FL, Tamiko Stuckey, Atlanta, GA, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Rev. Daniels will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Female Protective Temple, 12610 NW 39th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32606; Rev. Daniel McNish officiating, Rev. Louis Burgess, presiding; burial will follow in Pleasant Plain Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Rev. Daniels will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Temple from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mrs. Willie Mae Bryant, 902 N.W. 170th Street, Newberry, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 11 to July 12, 2019
