Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John M.B.C.
496 E Main St
Bronson, FL
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John M.B.C.
496 E Main St
Bronson, FL
RAYMOND EARL PARKER Obituary
PARKER, RAYMOND EARL
Mr. Raymond Earl Parker, 62, of Bronson, Florida passed away on July 12, 2019.
Mr. Parker is survived by two daughters, Sabrina Parker and Shaquita Parker, mother, Dizzie Parker all of Bronson, Florida and five grandchildren.
The Services for Mr. Parker will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11am at St. John M.B.C., 496 E Main St, Bronson, FL. Interment will follow in the Jim Milton Cemetery. Viewing will be held one hour prior to services.
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
