HOLLOWAY, JR., RAYMOND
'RANDY' CECIL
Raymond 'Randy' Cecil Holloway, Jr., 74, passed away on September 29, 2019. Randy was born in Moultrie, GA to the late Raymond & Vera Holloway, Sr. He is predeceased by his sister, Brenda Sue.
Randy proudly served the US Air Force. He worked for Gainesville Regional Utilities as a meter technician. After retiring, he was an athletic coach and umpire for many years. He especially enjoyed hunting, traveling and rooting for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Left to cherish Randy's memory is his loving wife, Brenda Holloway; his son, Raymond Holloway III & wife Candace; his daughter, Mary 'Kristi' Holloway; step-daughter, Cameron Brown & husband Steve; grandchildren, Riley, Kendall, Samuel, Nathan, & Matthew; 2 sisters Sandra and Paula Karen; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at First United Methodist Church of Alachua, 14805 NW 140th St., Alachua, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in Alachua, FL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to be made in his memory to either Legacy Park in Alachua, City of Alachua, C/O Recreation Department, Legacy Park, PO Box 9, Alachua, FL 32616 or the Keystone United Methodist Church Love Fund, 4004 SR 21 SE, Keystone Heights, FL 32656, Attn: Dr. Tom Farmer.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019