Rebecca (Becky) Grantham Orofino

Rebecca (Becky) Grantham Orofino passed on September 13, 2020 in Golden, CO at the age of 78. Born to Ruby and Gerald Grantham as the fourth of five children (Geraldine Grantham Petersen, Bobby Grantham (dec.), Marion Grantham Floyd (dec.), Larry Grantham (dec.), Becky graduated from Jeff Davis High School in Georgia (1960). Becky worked in business administration in Tampa FL, ultimately running a successful engineering firm with her husband Jim Orofino. Becky was Chairman of the Tampa Bay chapter of the National Secretaries Association (IAAP) and the first female chapter president of Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), focused on helping entrepreneurial startups. In retirement Becky, Jim, and their son Cory Orofino moved to Gainesville, FL for 20 years, and Becky and Jim spent the past 7 years in Morrison, CO. She is survived by her husband, son, daughter-in-law, sister, and many loving nieces and their families. A memorial will be held near Hazlehurst, GA; details forthcoming. For information contact All States Cremation (720-240-9227). Becky lived by Serenity, Courage, and Wisdom and shines on in her loved one's hearts.



