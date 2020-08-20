1/1
REBECCA JOANN NELSON
1958 - 2020
Rebecca Joann Nelson, age 61, transitioned on August 4th 2020 in Gainesville, Fl. Born October 11, 1958 in Gainesville, FL, daughter to Marvin & Barbra Sinclair, Gainesville, FL. Rebecca worked with accounting and lawyers in Gainesville and California. She graduated from Gainesville High. She donated time to Haven Hospice. Rebecca loved family, life, people, and they loved her.
Rebecca is survived by husband Gary Nelson (2) children, Trisha Stewart, Travis Stewart, two step-children; Rachel Nelson, Jesse Nelson, two grandchildren; Kaylynn Van Ness, Emma Stillwell, one due in December 2020, two siblings; Debbie Carver, Cindy Townsend, step mother Sadie Sinclair.
We are blessed to have had her in our lives. She had all the fruits of the Spirit. She will be missed by everyone.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
August 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this tender time. May precious memories sustain you as you grieve. I will miss seeing Becky on my journeys to Florida.
Julie Yarrow
Friend
August 19, 2020
Becky was my sister from another mother I say. Our mothers met when I was 18 months old. We were joined at the hip most people would say as we grew up together living right behind one another. I could go on and on but I'll just say....she was the BEST or at least to me she was. I miss you so much Becky and my heart has lost a big chunk. Until I get there,keep watch over all of us and enjoy your new heavenly home. Love you very much and you will always be in my ❤.
Ellen Kenney
Family
