NELSON, REBECCA JOANN

Rebecca Joann Nelson, age 61, transitioned on August 4th 2020 in Gainesville, Fl. Born October 11, 1958 in Gainesville, FL, daughter to Marvin & Barbra Sinclair, Gainesville, FL. Rebecca worked with accounting and lawyers in Gainesville and California. She graduated from Gainesville High. She donated time to Haven Hospice. Rebecca loved family, life, people, and they loved her.

Rebecca is survived by husband Gary Nelson (2) children, Trisha Stewart, Travis Stewart, two step-children; Rachel Nelson, Jesse Nelson, two grandchildren; Kaylynn Van Ness, Emma Stillwell, one due in December 2020, two siblings; Debbie Carver, Cindy Townsend, step mother Sadie Sinclair.

We are blessed to have had her in our lives. She had all the fruits of the Spirit. She will be missed by everyone.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store