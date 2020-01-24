|
|
DUNCAN,
REBECCA ROBERSON
Rebecca (Becky) Roberson Duncan, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Becky was born in Johnston County, NC in 1931 to the late John Harris Tomlinson Roberson and Gladys Sanders Roberson.
Becky was raised on a tobacco farm near Smithfield, NC. She graduated from Cleveland High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in English from East Carolina University where she met and later married Robert Hilton Biggs. The family moved to Gainesville, FL from Lafayette, IN in 1957. As a mother, grandmother, wife, friend, or neighbor, she was always there to lend a helping hand - whether it was planting a thousand trees in a weekend, roofing a house, having a bonfire in August, or taking care of her beloved grandchildren.
Becky and William G. (Bill) Duncan III were married in 1980. Until his death in 1986, they enjoyed full, active lives together which included extensive travel and many rounds of golf.
Becky was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was one of the first women elders, on the executive council of the Session, and an Honorary Life Member of the Presbyterian Women of the Presbyterian Church (USA). Being a woman who lived her convictions, she joined First United Methodist Church in 2010. She served 33 years on the auxiliary of Alachua General hospital, was an avid bridge player, formerly an active member of the Gainesville Golf and Country Club, a Lady Gator Golf Booster, and has even made two holes in one.
Becky is survived by her two daughters, Dixie A. Biggs (Delaine Miller) and Mary Biggs Gay (Joseph Gay); grandchildren, Colin, Charlotte, Emma, Grace, Ashley and Tyler; Bill Duncan's children, Cathy Kress and Angus Duncan; her brothers John, Bob, William and George Roberson and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by husband Bill Duncan, former husband Hilton Biggs, her sister Mary Ann Adams; Bill's children Betty D. Mullin and W. Graham Duncan IV.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, 419 NE 1st Street, Gainesville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Haven Hospice.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020