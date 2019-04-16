|
LITTLE, REGINA LYONS
Regina Lyons Little, 71, longtime resident of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the Brooks Rehabilitation Facility, Jacksonville, following a long illness.
Mrs. Little was born in New York City on October 11, 1947 to the late Harold and Madeline Lyons. She came to Gainesville, Florida in the early 1970's, earning her Masters of Library Science from the University of Florida; she owned her own bookstore, The Little Professor Bookstore, and later became the Librarian for Loften High School, a position she held from the mid 1980's until her retirement in 2015. Mrs. Little enjoyed basketball and swimming; reading and traveling and was a member of Holy Faith Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Maggie Rodgers (Andrew) of Jacksonville; her son, Scott (Jennifer Counts) Lyons of Chapel Hill, NC; two brothers, Harold Lyons of Gainesville, and Robert Lyons of Sonora, CA; a sister, Madeline O'Sullivan of Gainesville; three grandchildren, William Lyons of Chapel Hill, NC and Zoey and Chase Rodgers, both of Jacksonville.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10 A.M., in the Holy Faith Catholic Church, 747 NW 43rd Street, Gainesville, with Father Emmanuel Pazhayapurackal officiating. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery, Queens, New York. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 5 to 7:00 P.M., at the WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME DOWNTOWN, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of the Library, 430 B North Main Street, Gainesville, FL 32601. Please visit her memorial page at:
