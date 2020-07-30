1/1
REGINA MICHELLE CROOK
CROOK, REGINA MICHELLE
Regina Michelle Crook, 47 , of Old Town, Florida went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Regina was affectionately known to her family and friends as Shelly.
She is survived by her mother, Darlene Watson and her father, Kenny Crook (Debbie), five children, Garrett Sikes, Shayna Gainey, Michala Clark, Kaylen Gainey and Whitney Gainey all of Old Town, FL., six grandchildren.
Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10am in the Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel (217 SE 4th Ave. Chiefland, Florida 32626.)
Services are under the
Professional Care of Carnegie
Funeral Home (217 SE 4th Ave.) Chiefland, Florida.
(352) 493-1857
'Providing Everlasting
Memories and Love'

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Service
AUG
1
Service
10:00 AM
Carnegie Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carnegie Funeral Home
217 S.E. 4th Ave.
Chiefland, FL 32626
352-493-1857
