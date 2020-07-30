CROOK, REGINA MICHELLE

Regina Michelle Crook, 47 , of Old Town, Florida went home to be with our Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Regina was affectionately known to her family and friends as Shelly.

She is survived by her mother, Darlene Watson and her father, Kenny Crook (Debbie), five children, Garrett Sikes, Shayna Gainey, Michala Clark, Kaylen Gainey and Whitney Gainey all of Old Town, FL., six grandchildren.

Service will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, 10am in the Carnegie Funeral Home in the Wade Greenlee Memorial Chapel (217 SE 4th Ave. Chiefland, Florida 32626.)

