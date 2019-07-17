|
FOWLER, REGINA P.
Regina P. Fowler, age 70 of Gainesville, FL passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born September 25, 1948 in Coral Gables, FL.
She graduated from Immaculata High School in Miami, then attended Miami-Dade College and worked at Gulliver Academy. She married her husband Ron and over the years they resided in many places. They lived in the Archer area from 1977 to 1989, where she worked part time at Archer Elementary School from 1982 to 1989 and also coached youth Soccer. They relocated to Oklahoma where Gina received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, she immediately started teaching Special Education at Roosevelt Middle School.
In 2000 they moved to Wesley Chapel, FL and Gina taught at Thomas E. Weightman Middle School before relocating to Gainesville in 2004 at her retirement. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren, reading, and gardening as well as caring for her devoted Schnauzers and other pets.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William "Ron" Fowler; three sons, Wesley Ronald Fowler, wife Amy and their children, Alania, Ryan and Allie Fowler; Robert Raymond Fowler, wife Kathy and their children, Kyle and Lacey Fowler; Randall Paul Fowler, wife Becky and their children, Riley and Penny Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Allan Fowler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30. p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
