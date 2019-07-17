Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
(352) 376-7556
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Williams-Thomas Funeral Homes Westarea
823 North West 143rd Street
Newberry, FL 32669
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
10900 SW 24th Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for REGINA FOWLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REGINA P. FOWLER


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REGINA P. FOWLER Obituary
FOWLER, REGINA P.
Regina P. Fowler, age 70 of Gainesville, FL passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's. She was born September 25, 1948 in Coral Gables, FL.
She graduated from Immaculata High School in Miami, then attended Miami-Dade College and worked at Gulliver Academy. She married her husband Ron and over the years they resided in many places. They lived in the Archer area from 1977 to 1989, where she worked part time at Archer Elementary School from 1982 to 1989 and also coached youth Soccer. They relocated to Oklahoma where Gina received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, she immediately started teaching Special Education at Roosevelt Middle School.
In 2000 they moved to Wesley Chapel, FL and Gina taught at Thomas E. Weightman Middle School before relocating to Gainesville in 2004 at her retirement. She enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren, reading, and gardening as well as caring for her devoted Schnauzers and other pets.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, William "Ron" Fowler; three sons, Wesley Ronald Fowler, wife Amy and their children, Alania, Ryan and Allie Fowler; Robert Raymond Fowler, wife Kathy and their children, Kyle and Lacey Fowler; Randall Paul Fowler, wife Becky and their children, Riley and Penny Fowler.
She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Allan Fowler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30. p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WESTAREA, 823 NW 143rd Street. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now