ROSS, JR.,
REGINALD HIRAM
Mr. Reginald Hiram Ross, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County. He was 65.
Born in Gainesville, FL he had lived in Williston most of his life. He was a 1971 Williston High School graduate. He was also a graduate of Emory University and PADI diving school in San Diego, CA. He was the owner of Ross Hardware in Williston, FL following the retirement of his father and uncle. After the closing of Ross Hardware, he owned Zell's Hardware in Gainesville, FL. He was a cave diving instructor for students and mentoring for instructors. He was the new training director for the National Speleological Society-Cave Diving Section (NSS-CDS).
Mr. Ross is predeceased by his parents, Reggie and Ruby Ross.
He is survived by his aunt, Mary Sullivan Ross of Williston, FL; cousins, Trina Ross Cason and husband, Jimmy, of Williston, FL, Elihu Ross and wife, Ann, of Williston, FL, Craig Ross of Tallahassee, FL, Wyatt Ross and wife, Mary, of Georgia, Kristine Vincen and husband, Mark, of Indiana, and Kenneth Graham and wife, Susan, of Illinois; and many Scuba friends he called his 'Family Tree.'
A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL with Brother Joseph Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sign the online quest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019