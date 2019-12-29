Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
Reginald Ross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Hiram Ross Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald Hiram Ross Jr. Obituary
ROSS, JR.,
REGINALD HIRAM
Mr. Reginald Hiram Ross, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Ginnie Springs in Gilchrist County. He was 65.
Born in Gainesville, FL he had lived in Williston most of his life. He was a 1971 Williston High School graduate. He was also a graduate of Emory University and PADI diving school in San Diego, CA. He was the owner of Ross Hardware in Williston, FL following the retirement of his father and uncle. After the closing of Ross Hardware, he owned Zell's Hardware in Gainesville, FL. He was a cave diving instructor for students and mentoring for instructors. He was the new training director for the National Speleological Society-Cave Diving Section (NSS-CDS).
Mr. Ross is predeceased by his parents, Reggie and Ruby Ross.
He is survived by his aunt, Mary Sullivan Ross of Williston, FL; cousins, Trina Ross Cason and husband, Jimmy, of Williston, FL, Elihu Ross and wife, Ann, of Williston, FL, Craig Ross of Tallahassee, FL, Wyatt Ross and wife, Mary, of Georgia, Kristine Vincen and husband, Mark, of Indiana, and Kenneth Graham and wife, Susan, of Illinois; and many Scuba friends he called his 'Family Tree.'
A memorial service will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the Knauff Funeral Home Chapel in Williston, FL with Brother Joseph Smith officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home-Williston, FL (352)528-3481. Please sign the online quest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -